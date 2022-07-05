The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a six-man technical team to lead the National Beach Soccer team, Black Sharks in its upcoming assignment.
Astute Coach, Daniel Neequaye Kotey has been maintained at the Head Coach role and will be assisted Julius Caeser.
Here is a full list of the technical team members;
Head Coach - Daniel Neequaye Kotey
Assistant Coach- Julius Ceasar
Goalkeepers Coach- Collins Kofi Asamoah
Physio- Laudrick Addo
Team Manager - Nana Poku Amankwah
Equipment Manager - Fatawu Mohammed
Ghana is scheduled to battle Egypt later in the upcoming Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 qualifiers.
