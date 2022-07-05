12 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a six-man technical team to lead the National Beach Soccer team, Black Sharks in its upcoming assignment.

Astute Coach, Daniel Neequaye Kotey has been maintained at the Head Coach role and will be assisted Julius Caeser.

Here is a full list of the technical team members;

Head Coach - Daniel Neequaye Kotey

Assistant Coach- Julius Ceasar

Goalkeepers Coach- Collins Kofi Asamoah

Physio- Laudrick Addo

Team Manager - Nana Poku Amankwah

Equipment Manager - Fatawu Mohammed

Ghana is scheduled to battle Egypt later in the upcoming Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 qualifiers.