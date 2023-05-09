2 hours ago

Black Sherif, the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, has opened up about failing to join Sarkodie on stage to perform their hit song ‘Country Side’ at the event.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day Show on Monday, May 8, 2023, Black Sherif explained that he chose not to perform with Sarkodie because he wanted to experience the legendary rapper’s performance as a fan.

“I am a big fan of Sarkodie. I wanted to sit and experience him perform,” Black Sherif said

The decision not to perform with Sarkodie shocked fans as the two artists have a great working relationship and have collaborated on what is considered one of the biggest songs of this era.

However, Black Sherif’s respect and admiration for the rapper led him to make this choice but he also explained that production rules could not allow him to perform twice.

“After my set, I was not supposed to come back on stage to join him,” he revealed

Despite not performing with Sarkodie, the song also snagged the Best Collaboration of the Year at the same event.

Black Sherif who performed earlier ahead of ‘Landlord’ Sarkodie at the VGMA was praised for his powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence.

His artistry was well-received with the audience dancing and singing to every song on stage.

In recent years, his popularity as an artist has soared higher with his music resonating with audiences across Ghana and beyond.