7 hours ago

Ghanaian musical sensation, Black Sherif has set tongues wagging with a tweet expressing his desire to return to school.

Away from Psychology which he studies at the University of Ghana, Blacko aims to pursue his passion for fashion by honing his skills in cloth making.

The artiste, who recently unveiled a banger a few weeks ago, expressed the need to balance his music commitments with his aspirations in fashion.

In a tweet, he noted that he is making plans to drop his much-anticipated album to keep his fans busy, after which he will go on a hiatus and learn cloth making.

Black Sherif’s fashion sense has always stood out, often opting for oversized and vintage pieces that uniquely complement his style.

His distinctive fashion taste has garnered attention, leading to a partnership with Ellesse, an Italy-based fashion brand.

In a previous interview, he mentioned that he has a team of local vendors at Kantamanto with whom he sources the best thrift fabrics he uses to sew his unique styles.

He added that, Black Sherif sketches his preferred style, and oversees while skilled tailors bring his idea to life.

However, he is set to change the game and stitch his own outfits, after his study in clothes craftmanship.