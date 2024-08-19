1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was spotted leaving the event grounds at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa, where he was scheduled to perform.

Reports suggest that this was due to poor planning and inadequate safety measures for attendees at the event.

While on stage, Black Sherif witnessed two fans being electrocuted, with one in critical condition. This led him to abruptly stop his performance and leave the venue to show his dissatisfaction with the situation.

In a viral video, Black Sherif was seen heading straight to his car despite pleas from fans and organizers to continue his performance.

His departure left fans worried, as they had reportedly waited six hours to see him perform.

Watch the video below: