3 hours ago

Rap music sensation, Black Sherif, is the latest cover for Apple Music’s prestigious Rap Life playlist.

This happened less than a month after the release of his hit single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, which is enjoying massive attention worldwide.

Apple’s Rap Life is a new global playlist that focuses on currently dominating rap artistes and lifestyles.

Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, has said the new playlist has replaced “The A-List: Hip-Hop” playlist.

“We flipped it to dig deeper into the lifestyle [and to] keep pushing the culture forward.”

The department he heads is tasked with shining the light on the importance of rap as a musical genre.

“Rap isn’t just a genre. There’s a reason it’s sometimes simply called The Culture: It’s a way of life,” he said.

Black Sherif is currently a world music brand. Since the release of ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, it has chalked a lot of success. It is currently the most Shazammed song in the world, as well as receiving massive attention on streaming platforms.