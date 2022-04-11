1 hour ago

Hip-Hop Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherriff known in the music industry as Black Sherrif has been dragged to court shortly after terminating his business management contract with his manager.

The fast-rising musician through his solicitors on Friday, April 8, wrote to Shaddrach Agyei Owusu, terminating his business management contract with him.

“Our instructions are that by an agreement dated 18th August 2021 (the Agreement”), our Client appointed you as his manager.

“We have our Client’s instructions to confirm our Client’s acceptance of the termination of the Agreement following discussions between you and our Client.

“Our Client is accordingly no longer bound by the Agreement” the termination letter indicated.

Dissatisfied with the termination of the contract, Shaddrach Agyei Owusu has filed a writ at the High Court to stop Black Sheriff from performing at events and accessing funds.

In an application on notice for injunction, preservation of funds and for appointment of receiver filed on Monday, April 11, the plaintiff is seeking four reliefs.

a. An order of injunction to restrain the Defendant/Respondent, his agents, assigns, workmen and associates from performing at events or entering into agreements to perform at events or otherwise exploit his music and image without recourse to the Plaintiff/ Applicant

b. An order for the preservation of all funds that has accrued to the Defendant/Respondent from online streaming platforms and other revenue sources.

c. An order for the appointment of a Receiver to receive any and all funds that may accrue to the Defendant/ Respondent from the use and exploitation of his music and image.

d. Any further Order that this Court may deem fit.

According to the plaintiff, until the final determination of the matters in dispute and on the grounds contained in the supporting affidavit, the Respondent should be restrained.