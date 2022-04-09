55 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will know their opponents for the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on April 19.

The road to Cote d’Ivoire TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will gain momentum in June 2022 when the Group Stages commence.

The draw for the group stages will be conducted on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at 17h30 GMT.

Ghana will be hoping to get the luck of the draw when it is held as they will be hoping to present when neighbouring Ivory Coast host the tournament.

The qualifying series will start in June, 2022, with the final set of matches to be played in March, 2023.

It was a disaster for Ghana at the recently held AFCON in Cameroon where they exited at the group stages after losing to Morocco, Comoros and drawing with Gabon.

The however managed to overcome Nigeria to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana last won the fourth of their AFCON titles in Libya in 1982.