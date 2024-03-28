1 hour ago

In a preparatory match held at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, the Black Starlets displayed an impressive performance, securing a commanding 5-0 win over Accra-based Golden Boys Academy.

The game kicked off with a swift goal from Godfred Sarpong just 14 seconds into the match, immediately unsettling their opponents.

Benjamin Hanson further solidified the Starlets' lead with a goal on the 19th minute, setting the tone for a dominant first half.

Narbi Joseph contributed to the onslaught with a goal just before halftime, ensuring the Black Starlets entered the break with a comfortable advantage.

In the second half, Ebenezer Annan extended the lead with a well-taken goal five minutes after the restart, showcasing the team's relentless attacking prowess.

Godfred Sarpong continued to shine, registering his second goal of the day on the 75th minute, further bolstering the Starlets' commanding lead and ultimately sealing the 5-0 victory.

This impressive performance forms an integral part of the Black Starlets' preparations for the upcoming U17 WAFU Zone B tournament scheduled to take place in Accra in May of this year.

Under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, the Black Starlets maintain an undefeated record in their preparatory matches, having secured seven wins and a draw, demonstrating their readiness for future competitions.

Looking ahead, the Starlets are poised to participate in a 4-nation tournament in Russia in the middle of the next month, further enhancing their competitive edge and readiness on the international stage.