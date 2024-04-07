5 hours ago

In an electrifying encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, the U17 national team, affectionately known as the Black Starlets, showcased their prowess with a commanding 4-1 victory over Kotoku Shining Stars.

The Starlets wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with striker Godfred Sarpong and Joseph Narbi leading the charge.

Narbi opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, capitalizing on a swift build-up orchestrated by Mark Kagawa to breach the opponent's defense within the first minute of play.

Not content with an early lead, Sarpong extended the Starlets' advantage with a clinical finish in the 19th minute, courtesy of a pinpoint through pass from defender Harve Gbafa.

Six minutes later, Sarpong showcased his goal-scoring prowess once again, netting his second of the day after a well-executed assist from Benjamin Hanson.

Despite a spirited fightback from Kotoku Shining Stars, who managed to pull one back just before halftime, the Black Starlets maintained their composure and continued to press forward.

Theophilus Ayamga further solidified the Starlets' lead shortly after the break, capitalizing on a goalkeeping error from the Shining Stars to make it 4-1 in favor of the Black Starlets.

This impressive victory forms part of the Black Starlets' preparations for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament in May.

Under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, the team has remained unbeaten in their preparatory matches, boasting a record of 8 wins and one draw.

Looking ahead, the Black Starlets are set to embark on a journey to Russia later this month to participate in a prestigious 4-nation tournament, where they will aim to further showcase their talent on the international stage.

With their stellar performance and unwavering determination, the future looks bright for the twinkle-twinkle Black Starlets.