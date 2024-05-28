1 hour ago

In their bid to secure third place in the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship, the Black Starlets have been leaving no stone unturned, intensively preparing and meticulously analyzing footage of their Nigerian counterparts to anticipate their style of play.

However, the Ghana U17 team will face this crucial encounter without their head coach, Laryea Kingston, who recently resigned from his position.

In the absence of Kingston, assistant coach Nana Agyemang will step into the role, exuding confidence in the team's ability to achieve a favorable outcome against Nigeria.

"The boys are primed for action come Tuesday," Nana Agyemang affirmed following a rigorous training session, as reported by the Ghana FA portal.

"They comprehend the significance of giving their utmost effort in the match against Nigeria, with the aim of clinching some silverware from this tournament being hosted in Ghana."

The showdown between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled for this afternoon at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with kickoff set for 16:00 GMT (4:00 PM).