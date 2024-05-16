1 hour ago

Laryea Kingston, the manager of the Black Starlets, has showered praise on the KGL Foundation for their significant role in the advancement of Colts (juvenile) football in Ghana.

The former Black Stars winger highlighted the instrumental contribution of the KGL Under-17 Regional Tournament in aiding the selection process for the national Under-17 team.

Following his team's impressive performance against Ivory Coast in the opening game of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, Laryea emphasized the importance of the KGL tournament.

"I want to express my gratitude to KGL for their immense support. Upon my arrival in the country, I was fortunate to find that they had collaborated with the GFA to establish a tournament that brings together the finest Under-17 Colts players.

Remarkably, this current group of players includes approximately 8 individuals who emerged from the KGL tournament," Laryea stated post-match.

"For me, the journey commenced at an early stage, and we are indebted to the GFA and KGL for their tremendous assistance," he added.

The KGL Foundation serves as the official sponsor of Colts (juvenile) football in Ghana, making an unprecedented investment of $1 million over a five-year period to foster youth football development in the country.