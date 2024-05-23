4 hours ago

The Black Starlets of Ghana are poised to take on Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament, as they keep their quest to win the title on home soil.

Ghana's U-17 team secured their spot in the semi-finals by topping Group A with a perfect six points.

They began their campaign with a resounding 5-1 victory over Côte d'Ivoire and concluded the group stage with a solid 2-0 win against Benin last Tuesday.

Their upcoming opponents, Burkina Faso, clinched their semi-final berth with a narrow 1-0 victory over Niger, thanks to a first-half goal from Latif Junior Diaby.

The Young Stallions finished Group B with the same number of points as group winners Nigeria, whom they drew with in their opening match, but they ended up second due to goal difference.

This crucial semi-final clash not only offers a path to the tournament final but also secures a place in the next Africa U-17 Cup of Nations tournament for the winner.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled for this Saturday, May 25, at the University of Ghana Stadium.