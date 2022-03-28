2 hours ago

Ghana’s contingent has safely arrived in Abuja for the 2nd leg of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off tie against Nigeria. The team which departed the Kumasi Airport around 11:30am touched down at 13:30 (Nigeria time).

Coach Otto Addo’s men are expected to train at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium – Abuja, at 17:00 GMT.

With the exception of Edmund Addo who missed the 1st leg due to injury, all the 26 invited players made the trip to Nigeria.

They included:

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joseph Wollacot, Nurudeen Manaf, Richard Ofori

Defenders:

Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Andy Yiadom, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Montari Kamaheni, Mumin Suleman, Dennis Korsah

Midfielders:

Idrissu Baba, Mohammed Kudus, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Wingers/Strikers:

Felix Afena Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Christopher Antwi Adjei, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, Osman Bukari, Yaw Yeboah, Joseph Paintsil.

The first leg ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Thursday setting the stage for an epic showdown in Abuja.