Black Stars arrive in Philadelphia ahead of Croatia World Cup clash

The Black Stars have arrived in Philadelphia ahead of their decisive FIFA World Cup Group L clash against Croatia, with a place in the Round of 32 hanging in the balance.

Carlos Queiroz’s side travelled from Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday evening after wrapping up their preparations at Bryant University, where the squad held a recovery session following Tuesday’s hard-fought goalless draw against England at Gillette Stadium.

The team checked into its hotel in Philadelphia later that evening and is scheduled to hold one final training session on Friday before shifting its full focus to Saturday’s crucial encounter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ghana head into the final round of Group L matches in a commanding position after collecting four points from their opening two fixtures. The Black Stars began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Panama before producing a disciplined performance to earn a 0-0 draw against England.

A victory over Croatia would secure Ghana’s place in the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since reaching the last 16 at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The squad travelled to Philadelphia buoyed by a morale-boosting visit from a high-level Ghanaian government delegation earlier on Thursday.

Led by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Victor Smith, the delegation included Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama.

The officials congratulated the players on their performances so far and delivered a message of support from President John Dramani Mahama, urging the squad to seize the opportunity to extend Ghana’s World Cup campaign.

Several members of the delegation expressed confidence that the Black Stars could overcome Croatia, while Ibrahim Mahama pledged a special personal bonus to the players should they secure qualification for the Round of 32.

Elsewhere in Group L, England face Panama in the other final-round fixture, with both matches kicking off simultaneously.

With qualification within touching distance, all eyes will be on Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday as Ghana look to complete the job and continue their impressive World Cup campaign under Carlos Queiroz.