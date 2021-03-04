1 hour ago

The Black Stars will break camp on Thursday after a one-week training programme in Accra. The players held their final training session on Wednesday morning and are expected to depart for their respective clubs Thursday for this weekends match day 17 Premier League games.

Ghana is currently preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Players of Asante Kotoko were the first to leave camp on Wednesday due to their Premier League game against Elmina Sharks on Friday.

Head Coach C. K. Akonnor, has been working with home-based players in Accra ahead of the final two games scheduled for March 24 and 28 respectively.

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Defenders: Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Yusif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Joseph Agyei (Legon Cities)

Midfielders: Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC)

Forwards: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)

The players are expected to report on Monday, March 8, 2021.