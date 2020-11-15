1 hour ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the trip to Sudan for the second leg of the 2021 AFCON qualifier due to injury.

The Swansea City midfielder suffered a muscle strain at the team’s training session on Saturday, ruling him out of the squad for the trip.

Ayew scored a brace last Thursday when Ghana hosted Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium for the first leg tie.

He is expected to return to Swansea to undergo further tests to assess the extent of injury.

The senior national team left Accra on Sunday morning to Sudan for the second leg tie which will be played in Omdurman on Tuesday.