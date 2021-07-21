2 hours ago

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew is on the verge of completing a move to Qatari champions Al Sadd.

Ayew was released by Swansea in June after a second-consecutive failed bid to return to the Premier League.

Swansea’s loss in the playoffs final against Brentford meant they would have to spend at least another season in the Championship.

This meant that the club could effectively not afford to keep Ayew on his wages, reported to be around 80,000 pounds a week.

There were mixed reactions from Swansea fans to the news that Ayew had been let go, with many acknowledging the impact he had on the team in his time there.

Andre Ayew finished as the club’s top scorer in the last two seasons and scored the winner in their playoffs semi-final first leg.

#AlSadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian star Andre Ayew. The player will arrive in Doha in the morning to complete the routine procedures, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement#AlwaysAlSadd@AyewAndrepic.twitter.com/1hr7GLECQQ

— 🏆 #75 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC)

July 21, 2021A host of European clubs, including Scottish giants, Celtic had been rumoured to be interested in signing the forward.

However, Al Sadd appear to have won the race, announcing on Twitter that they had reached an agreement to sign Ayew.

The club added that the forward is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday morning to complete the deal.

Some media reports indicate that Ayew could earn over $200,000 a month at his new club.

Al Sadd have been champions of Qatar 15 times and won the league and cup double last season.

They also won the AFC Champions League back in 2011, which remains their sole triumph in the competition.

They are currently managed by Barcelona legend Xavi.

Source: citifmonline.com