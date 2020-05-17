1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor is delighted with the return to training of Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena after a career threatening heart condition.

Four months after under going under the knife for a heart surgery, the striker has began training with his Spanish Segunda division side Real Zaragoza.

Dwamena trained on his own at his club training facility as clubs in Spain gear up to re-start the season.

The 24 year old striker has been out of action since October 2019 after being diagnosed with a pulmonary condition which threatened his football career.

The striker underwent a successful heart surgery in the early part of the year and was seen training for the first time on Saturday having been out of action the last eight months.

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor empathized with the young striker and expressed his delight he is back from the woods.

"I have been there before and it is not easy for a young player to go through what Raphael Dwamena went through, had a chat with him and I’m happy to see him back in training," he posted on twitter.

The striker is currently on loan at Real Zaragoza from Levante and has a contract till 2022.

Rapahel Dwamena has not played for the Black Stars since 2017.