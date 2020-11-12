2 hours ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor is elated with his team's victory over Sudan in his first competitive game since taking over the job at the beginning of the year.

A brace from captain Andre Ayew either side of half time was enough for Ghana to beat a resilient Sudan side in the AFCON 2021 qualifier game.

Speaking post match the former Ghana captain now turned coach was full of plaudits for his players despite admitting the team could have done better.

“It wasn’t t the best of performance but I am very happy for what we have produced today. We kept a clean sheet and that’s the most important thing. We are expecting some players tonight who will join us for the return leg in Sudan,” he said

“I feel good, I am grateful to the players for showing a lot of commitment. The preparation was a difficult situation but in the end we won and it feels good.”

Ghana have kept a perfect record at the top of Group C with a maximum of nine points, six points ahead of second-placed South Africa, who play Sao Tome and Principe on Friday night.