4 hours ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has finally put pen to paper on a two year deal as the new coach of the senior men's national team.

The 45 year old trainer was appointed in January as replacement for his former boss Kwasi Appiah.

Although he has been working for the past four months the former Asante Kotoko coach did not have a valid contract.

C.K Akonnor signed his part of the deal last week and has furnished the GFA with the document.

There have been months of intense speculation about the GFA coach not having a binding contract despite being appointed months ago.

It was later confirmed that he had no contract but that has now been put to bed as he has signed a two year deal and will receive a monthly $25,000 salary.

The former Black Stars skipper has been tasked to win the Afcon 2021 in Cameroon and also qualify Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.