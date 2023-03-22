2 hours ago

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton was officially unveiled by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday in Kumasi.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach last month after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024.

During his unveiling, he touched on a number of subjects which included Thomas Partey's differing performances for both club and country.

"Thomas Partey's roles for both club and country are different from each other but key. His role in the team is as a continuity player.

He is not the type of player to expect to dribble past multiple players. His role is important to what the team does even if he doesn’t always stand out."

Chris Hughton who previously worked with the Black Stars as a Technical Advisor is expected to qualify Ghana for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire and also lead the team to glory.

Ghana host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.