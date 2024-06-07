4 hours ago

After Ghana's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has stepped forward to defend the Mali players following the hostile reception from fans.

Despite being favorites in the match, Mali succumbed to a resilient Ghana side that fought back from behind to secure all three points in Bamako, propelling Ghana to second place in Group I of the qualifiers.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Otto Addo acknowledged the challenging conditions his team faced, particularly the scorching 42-degree temperature that prompted cooling breaks during the game.

"Mali have a good team. I don't think it's fair for the fans to boo the team. This was an even game, to be honest. Our substitutions won the game," Otto Addo stated, emphasizing the competitive nature of the match.

With the victory secured, Ghana now prepares to host the Central African Republic in their upcoming World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.

Sitting in second place in Group I with six points from three games, the Black Stars aim to maintain their momentum and secure another crucial win as they continue their pursuit of World Cup qualification.