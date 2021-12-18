5 hours ago

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has requested that the Ghana Football Association provides him with an emergency assistant coach for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon next month.

This follows doubts surrounding the availability of one of Ghana's assistant coaches Otto Addo who currently works at German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

According to the GFA spokesperson, Otto Addo may not be available for the African Cup of Nations as he has other commitments with his club side.

The Serbian trainer has asked the GFA to provide him with another assistant coach despite the availability of assistant coach Maxwell Konadu.

Henry Asante Twum, spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association made this known in an interview with Kumasi based Light FM.

"Coach Milovan has requested for an additional assistant coach because Bundesliga will go on break for the Christmas and we might not have Otto Addo for Black Stars duties so there is the need to have a temporary assistant coach for Milovan for the AFCON games." he told Light FM.

Ghana will hold a two week preparatory camping in Doha-Qatar before moving to Cameroon on 7th January for the AFCON.