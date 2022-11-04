1 hour ago

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has met prodigious Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah in Denmark for talks sparking speculations that the youngster could be a wild card heading to the World Cup in Qatar.

The 18-year-old striker has been in glittering form for his Danish side FC Nordsjaelland this campaign in the Superliga.

His rich vein of form has prompted many Ghanaians for his inclusion in the 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.

The Dortmund assistant coach has been on tour across Europe speaking to Black Stars players and also doing scouting ahead of the World Cup which starts on the 20th of this month.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.