18 minutes ago

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a familiar starting eleven that will this evening take in the selecao of Brazil in an International friendly match in Le Havre - France.

Number one goalkeeper Joojo Wollacott retains his place in the post whiles the back four is made of Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku as the center back pair.

While Dennis Odoi and Baba Rahman maintain their places at full-back.

Thomas Partey is expected to play alongside Mohammed Kudus in a double pivot in what looks like a 4-2-3-1 formation for the Black Stars.

Captain Andre Ayew,Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jordan Ayew are expected to play behind Felix Afena-Gyan who will lead the line.

BLACK STARS XI: