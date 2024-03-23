6 hours ago

Black Stars coach Otto Addo expressed his disappointment with his team's 2-1 defeat against Nigeria, citing bad luck in conceding the opening goal.

The Nigerians took the lead after Cyril Dyssers converted a penalty in the 38th minute, awarded for a handball in the box, which was contested by the Ghanaian side.

Addo, who was overseeing his first game since his return as Ghana's head coach, commended his players for their improved performance in the second half, despite the setback.

He acknowledged Nigeria's dominance in the first half but highlighted his team's resilience and control in the latter part of the match, particularly after being reduced to 10 men due to Jerome Opoku's red card.

"I don’t like to look too much about the positives because we lost.

But I think we were a bit unlucky the way we conceded the first goal as the ball hit the hand but like I said we were unlucky" he said.

Although Addo refrained from dwelling too much on the positives due to the loss, he emphasized the positive aspects of Ghana's play in the second half, where they showed character and created scoring opportunities.

Reflecting on the match, Addo lamented that the timing of Nigeria's second goal proved decisive, as it came just as Ghana was pushing for an equalizer.

He believed that a draw would have been a fair result considering Ghana's second-half performance but acknowledged the need to improve and move forward from the defeat.

In the 84th minute, Nigeria extended their lead through Ademola Lookman, before Jordan Ayew scored a late consolation goal for Ghana from the penalty spot in added time, ending the match with a 2-1 scoreline.