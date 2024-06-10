3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo underscored the significance of Ghana's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emphasizing the economic implications and the players' collective ambition.

Addressing the media during the pre-match press conference ahead of the crucial qualifier against the Central African Republic, Addo responded to inquiries regarding the players' awareness of the nation's expectations.

When questioned about the players' understanding of the immense desire among Ghanaians for World Cup qualification, Addo highlighted that every player aspires to participate in the prestigious tournament, regardless of external factors.

He emphasized the universal desire among players from various nations to compete on the world stage.

"Every player wants to go to the World Cup no matter what is it," Addo affirmed. "They all want to go there. They will die to go there, and our players as well. I can see in the last game and I can feel in training where players are fighting for their spots."

Addo revealed the palpable determination and commitment displayed by the players during training sessions, indicating their eagerness to secure qualification.

Despite the economic opportunities associated with participating in the World Cup, Addo emphasized that the primary motivation for the players is the desire to represent their country on the global stage.

Acknowledging the intense competition within the team, Addo acknowledged the players' relentless efforts to secure their spots in the squad.

"Players are giving their all to qualify for this World Cup," he stated, emphasizing the collective dedication among the squad members.

With Ghana set to face the Central African Republic in a crucial match, Addo stressed the importance of securing a victory to bolster the team's position in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Ghana will battle the Central African Republic on Monday evening at 7 pm at the Baba Yara Stadium, with aspirations of strengthening their campaign for World Cup qualification.