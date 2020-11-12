53 minutes ago

Our Head Coach C.K Akonnor has been speaking to the media team of the Ghana Football Association ahead of the home game against Sudan.

Ghana host the North Africans in an AFCON qualifier on Thursday, at Cape Coast – a venue where they recorded a 2-0 win against South Africa in November, 2019.

In this interview, Coach Akonnor discusses the attitude of players in the midst of COVID-19, threat of Sudan and absence of Thomas Partey.

Here is what he told us:

It’s been very difficult to parade the boys based on the fact that we have been hit by COVID-19 and a lot of other issues. And those who managed to come we really appreciate the fact that people like Jordan and others had it but they were the first people to get here and so we can only be proud of them and we are happy, we have a full house now believing that tomorrow we will do well and win the match convincingly.

On Sudan

They are a team that, I will say compared to the issue we had, they didn’t have that because most of their players are home based players, they have been together for quite some time now. But we are not really worried about that. It’s a fact, that they will like to play defensive and make things difficult for us. But we are aware of what they are capable of doing and we are really prepared very well. Today, we will go through some video sessions and let the guys know what ought to be done and hopefully we will do well to carry the day.

On player attitude to work

I am looking at the captain, his brother and the rest who got here first. They were in a very difficult situation. This is a very good sign, positive sign that they want to give out their best. I am very much aware of what they want to do. I have spoken to almost all of them and I think they have given me the necessary confidence that I need. And I believe tomorrow they will come out very positive and deliver.

On Thomas Partey

I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he recovers quickly to join us. But of course, it’s an opportunity for other guys to excel. If he was here, he would have played, it’s a fact. So now that he is not here, it’s an opportunity for those who mostly come and stay on the bench to play and so we will give the next person the chance to do well. I will give the necessary support to whoever will play to help us to win.