Every job comes with its own pressure, but Former Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah believes the pressure involved in coaching the Black Stars can cost one’s life.

Kwesi Appiah served as a coach and an assistant coach of the Black Stars for nine years, starting from 2008 to 2014 when he was sacked and he returned to take over the Black Stars Job in 2017 but was again shown the exit in 2020.

Mayele, as he is popularly called, has been to two World Cups and four Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars. The former Ghana international endured some criticisms mostly when he was in charge of the Black Stars, as many football fanatics and connoisseurs said he was not competent enough to manage the national team.

Speaking to Untold Stories TV Gh, Kwesi Appiah revealed that the pressure at the National team level is difficult for one to deal with.

“When I used to be up there, as I am sitting with you now chatting, my mind will be somewhere else. You don’t get the time to concentrate on the things around you.

You are always planning tactics and how to beat an opponent. It’s not something I will advise someone to get there.

People sometimes think the National team is easy and they can just walk in there. the pressure in it is not advisable. There are so many pressures you deal with at the National team level; some with the GFA, clubs, agents, the players themselves coming with their egos and so if you don’t take a break and you want to stay under this pressure, you will die." He told Untold Stories TV GH

Kwesi Appiah is currently the deputy technical director for the Kenpong Football Academy, a division two club based in Winneba

