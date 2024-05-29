1 hour ago

Ghana's national team coach, Otto Addo, has revealed the challenges faced in persuading PAOK defender Baba Abdul Rahman to rejoin the Black Stars squad.

The former Chelsea defender opted out of the Black Stars team for the 2023 AFCON tournament earlier this year and has since remained absent from the national team.

Addo disclosed that Rahman's reluctance to rejoin the team for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic stems from personal attacks and criticisms endured in recent years.

“I spoke with him but he doesn’t want to come back……I don’t know what happened but I think it affected him and his family. Personal attacks, criticisms….if it is tactical or performance wise that’s okay but to attack him personally is not good,” Addo stated.

“This game we will need him but I spoke to him and he was very sure that he was not coming back and it is our fault that he is not coming back,” he added.

The squad includes notable players like Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Alexander Djiku, among others.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal, Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Fenerbache’s Alexander Djiku have returned to the team.

However, captain Andre Ayew has been omitted from the squad for the upcoming crucial assignments despite his stellar performance in the just-ended French Ligue 1 season.

Preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches will commence on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako before hosting Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

The West African powerhouse aims to secure maximum points in both games after a sluggish start to the qualifiers last year.

Ghana began the qualifiers with a win against Madagascar but suffered a narrow defeat to Comoros. They currently sit 4th in Group I ahead of the third and fourth games.