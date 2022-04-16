4 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Edwin Okraku has confirmed that there was the real possibility that Ghana could have played first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off against Nigeria at a neutral grounds.

According to the GFA boss, as it stands no stadium in Ghana can currently host any International match.

Ghana were scrambling for a last minute venue after the Cape Coast Stadium which was originally scheduled to host the first leg clash between Nigeria was rejected by CAF.

"If you heard Black Stars could've played Nigeria outside Ghana, it was true. As it is now, if we have to play an international match, no stadium in Ghana can host it. Not Baba Yara or Cape Coast. CAF must send in an inspection team first." he told GTV Sports Plus.

The playing surface was in a state of disrepair after the nation decided to host its 65th Independence day celebration at the same facility barely some 19 days to the match.

Nigeria quickly wrote to FIFA for a change of venue to a neutral grounds when they gathered that the Cape Coast pitch was in a poor shape for the game.

The NFF told FIFA that they wanted the game to be moved to the Republic of Benin as it is close to both countries but FIFA didn't budge for the sake of fairness and sporting integrity.

Finally the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was approved by CAF to be used for the game after a team inspected the facilities at the venue when Kotoko played against Bibiani Gold Stars.