6 hours ago

Black Stars and Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku has been banned for one game in the French Ligue 1 for his involvement in betting during the 2020/21 season.

The center-back is among 75 players, managers, coaches, and club officials who have been found culpable for their involvement in betting.

Djiku played for Ghana at the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup where Ghana exited at the group stages with the defender playing in two games.

The Professional Football League sanctioned seventy-six professional players, managers and coaches on Monday evening for non-compliance with the sports betting ban during the 2020-2021 season. Several Ligue 1 holders are concerned.

A rain of sanctions fell on professional football. The LFP sanctioned 76 players, coaches and managers on Monday evening. The latter did not respect the ban on sports betting during the 2020-2021 season, included in the Sport Code.

" These offenses are committed even though, together, the LFP and the UNFP (the players' union) are carrying out awareness or information campaigns with the clubs on a daily basis ", wrote the LFP in its press release.

“ The Commission recalls that the actors of the competitions organized by the FFF or the LFP (in particular the players, coaches, managers of professional football clubs) have a general ban on betting, online or in physical networks, on all football competitions, whether domestic or foreign ,” she added.

PSG women's goalkeeper coach Guillaume Lemire received the heaviest penalty: four-match suspension and a fine of €1,000. Among the players, Samy El Khiar, midfielder at Quevilly-Rouen, is the most severely sanctioned: four-match suspension and a suspended fine of €2,000.

Five Ligue 1 players have also been punished: Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Léon is suspended for five games, three of which are suspended. Irvin Cardona, the Brest striker (four matches including two suspended and a €1,500 fine), Sacha Delaye, Montpellier midfielder, and Alexander Djiku, Strasbourg defender (one match suspension) also miss the return of the Ligue 1. Jean-Charles Castelletto, defender of Nantes, is under threat of a heavy suspension: four suspended matches.