55 minutes ago

Ghana Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah has been appointed as the first African-born player to captain Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

The two time senior World Cup attendee, replaces Wil Trapp who has been transferred to MLS rivals Inter Miami after leading the Crew for the past three seasons.

The 29-year-old is a former Academy apprentice of Ashanti Goldfields and has been given the responsibility of leading the famous Black & Gold.

He was recently appointed as the Football Ambassador for Books & Boots Foundation which is a Ghanaian NGO that partners schools and operates in deprived communities using reading and soccer to inspire youngsters to pursue their goals.

Mensah becomes the first non-American to have the captaincy since the Argentinian Federico Higuain in 2013.

In his fourth season, Mensah has been a leader for the team during his time with the club and is seen as a bridge between senior players and younger emerging talents.

The Ghanaian became a junior World Cup winner in 2009 with the Black Satellites and is a well-respected player in the locker room of Columbus Crew.

He started his reign as captain on March 1st with a hard fought 1-0 home win over New York City FC.