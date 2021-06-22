1 hour ago

Ghana International, Christian Atsu says the Black Stars deserves every criticism thrown at them by Ghanaians for their inability to win any trophy for the country.

Many Ghanaians have lost hope in the Senior National team following their poor performance in their recent afcon outings. Speaking to Starr Sports Christian Atsu believes their best to win trophies for the country has not been enough hence deserve every criticism from Ghanaians.

“We fight for the fans, we play for the fans and if you have noticed if the fans are not behind us, we perform badly you know”.

“But I know the fans don’t see this, we play for them and also give our everything for them but our best has not been enough for them and we deserve the criticisms from them”

“We just promise that everyday things will be much better ” Atsu told Starr Sports .