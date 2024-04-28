7 hours ago

The Ghanaian football community is in mourning following the passing of Black Stars Fitness Coach Romeo Ricky Roy.

Roy, whose cause of death remains unclear, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Accra.

His association with the Black Stars began in 2021 during Milovan Rajevac's second tenure as coach.

Roy continued to serve with the national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, contributing to the team's fitness and performance.

Before his time with the national team, Roy gained recognition in February 2020 while serving as a member of the coaching staff for Division One League side Vision FC.

During a league match against Agbozume Weavers, he exhibited heroism by saving a player's life, earning admiration and respect within the football community.

The passing of Romeo Ricky Roy leaves a void in Ghanaian football, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered and cherished by players, colleagues, and fans alike.