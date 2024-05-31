50 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana are preparing for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with coach Otto Addo looking to secure his first win in his second stint at the helm.

Addo, who recently returned to lead the team, has yet to achieve a positive result in the matches he has managed so far.

At a press conference held today at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters, Addo announced his squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The team will commence their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Ghana is eager to bounce back after a mixed start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers. The team has recorded one win and one loss in their first two matches.

They began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The next qualifier for Ghana is against Mali, scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, with kick-off at 19:00.

Following this match, Ghana will host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Currently, the Black Stars are in 4th position in Group I.

The team is hopeful of securing victories in both games to improve their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Fans and media will have the opportunity to witness the team's preparations, as the GFA has announced that the initial training session on Friday will be open to the public.