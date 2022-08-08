32 minutes ago

It was double jeopardy for Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi as he was shown the exit on Saturday in the Swiss League when his side FC St. Gallen lost to Grasshopper.

The Ghanaian goalie was in the post and conceded all three goals as his side FC St Gallen were beaten 3-2 by Grasshoppers away from home.

He was shown the red card after a moment of red mist during time added on as he savagely kicked Grasshoppers player Peter Pusic for time wasting as his side trailed.

He will no miss his side's next two matches but it appears red cards are becoming a problem for his side as after four matches they have been handed three red cards in the Swiss league.

Reacting to the incident, coach Peter Zeidler said, "I really did not see (the scene)", explained the coach of Saint-Gall at the microphone of blue Sports, before however acknowledging that his team "was not happy to be led" in the score.

“But you have to stay calm and serene. If it happened the way you explain it to me, it's inexcusable. But I would like to see the images again, what happened before, what happened after and obviously this gesture,” added Zeidler, who can only see the damage …