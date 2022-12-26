53 minutes ago

Black Stars and FC St Gallen's number one goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been shortlisted for the best goalkeeper award for the first round of the Swiss league.

The FC St Gallen shot-stopper was in fine form for his side and was at times the difference between defeat and a draw for his side.

He made an impressive 58 saves for his side in the first round of the league and will be looking forward to trump the likes of David Douline (Servette FC), Valon Fazlu (FC Aarau), Cedric Itten (FC Young Boys) and Koro Kone (Yverdon FC) for the gong.

The former Ghana U-20 goalkeeper was set to miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Ghana but last-minute injuries to Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott meant he was made the number one.

His performance at the World Cup convinced a lot of Ghanaians that he is worth his sought and can confidently claim the number one spot for good.

The Ghanaian is currently on a short break with the Swiss league expected to resume on January 23, 2022.