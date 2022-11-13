1 hour ago

Ghana has been left sweating on the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott after he sustained an injury on Saturday before his side's 3-3 draw game against Burton Albion.

Jojo Wollacott pulled out of the warm-up after hurting his finger at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

He was named in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad list on 2nd November and barring any long-term injuries should make Ghana's 26-man squad list which will be announced on Monday, 14th November.

The extent of the Charlton goalkeeper's injury will only be known after he undergoes scans.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.