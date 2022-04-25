48 minutes ago

Ghana and Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot has been named Goalkeeper of the Season in the English League Two after making the EFL team of the season.

The goalkeeper has been immense for his fourth tier English side which has culminated in him earning a national team call up by Ghana.

Swindon’s goalkeeper has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, especially during the first few months of the season. Having conceded a respectable 45 goals in 38 games, Wollacott has regularly offered his attacking teammates the opportunity to go and win games with excellent saves and an assured presence between the sticks.

His 11 clean sheets have also come during a campaign in which he has been called up for his country, Ghana, and helped the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Swindon Town will be keen to tie him down to a new contract with his deal running out in the summer.

Jojo Wollacot has also been nominated for his club's Player of the Year award.

Below is the EFL League Two team of the season:

