2 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is set to address the media at a press conference at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11am.

The event will serve as an opportunity for Addo to outline his vision and plans for the senior national team and to reveal the squad selected for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Addo, who took over the coaching role permanently in March following the departure of Chris Hughton, will be sharing his strategies and objectives for the crucial qualifiers.

The Black Stars are currently in a challenging position in their group, and these matches will be critical for their World Cup campaign.

The announcement will be significant as the Black Stars prepare for their fixtures against Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Bamako and then against Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The press conference is expected to provide insights into Addo’s tactical approaches, player selections, and overall preparations for the qualifiers.

Fans and media alike will be keen to hear the coach's strategies and the players chosen to represent Ghana in these crucial matches.

All media representatives are requested to arrive and be seated by 10:45am to ensure a smooth commencement of the event.

The press conference will be streamed live on GFA's digital platforms, allowing fans and stakeholders to follow the proceedings in real-time.