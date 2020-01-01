3 hours ago

The General overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has revealed in his end of year prophecies that the Black Stars will never win a trophy because of their dabbling in sorcery,juju and other satanic workings in their camp.

He made this revelation during the 31st December watch night service held in his church in Accra where he siad a lot of other prophecies about the nation and other happenings in the year 2020.

"The lord said let the Black Stars look onto him If they want a trophy...the lord came to tell me that I should warn the Black Stars they have turned their face against him."

"The Lord says the Black Stars will never win any national or international trophy unless they turn onto him God"

"I saw a lot of juju and satanic workings in the camp of the Black Stars .The Lord says the Black Stars should turn back to him" he said.

The Black Stars have struggled to win a trophy since annexing the African Cup of nations in Libya in 1982 which was the country's 4th diadem.

Since then it has been near misses upon near misses as we lost in the finals in 1992 to Ivory Coast , lost to Egypt in the finals in Angola and also lost to Ivory Coast once again in 2015 on penalties same as 1992.

S0 its been nearly 38 years of trophy drought for the senior men's football team when it comes to African titles.