3 hours ago

The management committee chairman of the Black Stars, Mr George Amoako has sounded a note of caution to the Black Stars technical team for the team's one nil loss to Sudan in the AFCON 2021 qualifier in Omdurman.

He says the loss against Sudan did not meet expectations of the hierarchy of the team and has urged them to correct the wrongs the next time.

Ghana lost to Sudan in Omdurman through a last minute header through Mohammed Abdul Rahman when a draw would have taken the country closer to qualification for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

“I hope that the technical team would sit up and correct all the errors; the errors that ensured that we could not score a goal,” he told Graphic Sports.

“All the game was centred in the midfield and our incursions upfront did not yield any dividend. They should ensure that they are able to penetrate defences and score goals; that is the only way to win matches”, he stated.

“We did not achieve what we sought to achieve; we thought we could either draw or win the game but it didn’t come off that way, and I think we need to learn a few lessons from that,” Mr Amoako lamented.

Answering questions as to why Ghana failed to win against less fancied Sudan, Amoako aimed a thinly veiled dig at the technical team for not doing enough to ensure victory.

“It didn’t go the way we wanted; if it doesn’t go the way you want what does it mean? I am not a technical person to say the selection was bad.

“The only thing I can say is that how we played did not generate the needed goals to win the game, and for that matter, I would wish that the technical team do their best to ensure that subsequent games are won and won beautifully,” the King Faisal CEO added.

Ghana's qualification has delayed and will have to pick at least four points from games against South Africa and Sao Tome to top the group and seal qualification.

C.K Akonnor who signed a two year deal in January this year has been handed the arduous task of winning the AFCON title for Ghana.