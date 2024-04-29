3 hours ago

The Black Stars team has announced the passing of their Fitness Trainer, Romeo Ricky Roy, with a somber post on Twitter: "Sad to announce the sudden passing of our Fitness Trainer Ricky Roy Romeo. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

The details surrounding his demise are sparse, but reports indicate that he passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Accra.

Romeo Ricky Roy first joined the backroom staff of the Black Stars in 2021 during Milovan Rajevac's second stint as coach.

He continued to serve with the national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Before his tenure with the national team, Roy gained recognition in February 2020 while serving as a member of the coaching staff for Division One League side Vision FC.

The passing of Romeo Ricky Roy leaves a void in the Black Stars' support staff, and his contributions to the team will be remembered fondly.