43 minutes ago

Veteran Sports journalist and a member of the 2014 Brazil World Cup Committee of Enquiry, Moses Foh Amoaning says that Ghana needs to fortify our squad with some players before facing Nigeria.

He says that Ghana needs to augment the playing squad with the likes of Salisu Mohammed, Tariq Lamptey, Alfred Duncan and the Inaki brothers.

The veteran lawyer says that getting these player will add quality to Ghana's squad that lacks goal scorers.

“Imagine this Black Stars with Salisu [Mohammed], Tariq Lamptey, with Duncan, with the Inaki brothers, imagine the Black Stars with all these players, imagine the quality that we will have because we don’t even have the people to put the ball in the net”, Foh Amoaning said.

He also touched on the thorny issue of black magic (juju) at the Black Stars camp which nothing has been done about but believes scares away players.

“We’ve had psychological problems in the team that was documented in 2013 after the Cup of Nations. The ‘juju’ thing was written in black and white, we’ve not sorted it, if we don’t it’s going to hurt us, and as I said, it’s pushing some good players away from the team”, Amoaning outlined.

Ghana has been doing all it can to woe Ghanaian players born in Europe like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Inaki Williams among others.

The Black Stars will next month face sworn enemies Nigeria in the 2o22 FIFA World Cup qualifies in a two legged tie.