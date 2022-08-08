2 hours ago

Black Stars new boy, Tariq Lamptey is delighted with Brighton's historic win against Manchester United on Sunday in the English Premier League opener.

The Chelsea Academy graduate was introduced into the game in the second half as he helped the seagulls get their first ever win at Old Trafford.

Two goals from German midfielder Pascal Gross in the 30th and 39th minutes of the first half were enough for Graham Potter's side to walk away with all three points despite a scrappy own goal from Alexis McAllister.

Tariq Lamptey came on for the final 15 minutes as a replacement for Belgian winger Leandro Trossard and gave new Man Utd full-back Malacia a rude welcome into the Premier League after ghosting past him before the Dutchman hurled Lamptey down for a free kick.

The defender was full of praise to the Brighton fans for their support after the historic win on the opening day.

"Great way to start the season, we keep working . Thank you for the support, get home safe ! #GIG