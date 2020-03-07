3 hours ago

Ghanaian international Black Tariqe Fosu was on target for Championship side Brentford in their 5-0 thumping of Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday afternoon.

The Black Stars new boy came off the bench to grab his first goal in Brentford colours.

The host went into the break three goals up through Joshua Dasilva’s 10th minutes strike, Emiliano Marcondes 18th minutes goal with Bryan Mbeumo adding the third five minutes to half time.

Sheffield Wednesday were ripped apart when Dasilva scored his second and Brentford’s fourth inside 73 minutes.

Ghanaian attacker Fosu added the icing on the cake eight minutes to full time to help secure a resounding 5-0 for the host.