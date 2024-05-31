2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to open their training sessions to the media and public as they prepare for crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, as announced by the Ghana FA.

The team's preparations will commence on Friday, May 31, 2024, at the newly constructed University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

This intensive training period aims to refine strategies and boost team cohesion ahead of the decisive matches.

With three points from their first two games in the qualifiers, the Black Stars are under significant pressure to perform.

Their loss to Comoros in the second match has heightened the importance of the upcoming fixtures, which will significantly impact their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

To foster transparency and engage with fans, the Ghana FA has announced that the initial training session on Friday will be accessible to both the media and the public.

This move is expected to generate excitement and support as the national team prepares for these high-stakes encounters.

The Black Stars will conduct a five-day training camp in Accra before heading to Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, for their vital Group I clash against Mali.

The open training session provides an opportunity for fans and journalists to witness firsthand the team's preparations and spirit as they aim to secure their place on the global stage.