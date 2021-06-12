7 hours ago

The Black Stars on Friday paid a courtesy call on on the Omahene of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Osaberima Kwesi Atta at his palace in Cape Coast ahead of the team's friendly clash with the Elephants of La Cote D’lviore.

A delegation led by Management Committee chairman Mr George Amoako and supported by the Central Regional FA Chairman and members of the FA Committee visited the palace to officially inform the Omanhene of the International Friendly game to be played on Saturday.

They also used the occasion to invite the Omanhene Osabarima Kwesi Atta II to grace the friendly and also bless the team ahead of Saturday showdown.

Osabarima welcomed the delegation to his palace and expressed delight for Ghana for its decision to host La Cote D’Iviore in an international friendly game at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Both teams are playing their second friendlies in a matter of week and it's the Ivorians who are coming at the back of a win against Burkina Faso .

The Black Stars on Tuesday succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Morocco at Rabat.