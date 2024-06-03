14 hours ago

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, embarked on a special visit to their banking partners, Access Bank, in Accra on Monday, fulfilling their partnership obligations following a deal signed two years ago.

The team received a warm welcome from Access Bank Ghana's Managing Director, Olumide Olatunji, and Group Head of Retail Banking, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, alongside other senior executives of the bank.

Key players such as Mohammed Kudus, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Antoine Semenyo, and Thomas Teye Partey were present for the visit, adding to the significance of the occasion.

During the visit, Managing Director Olumide Olatunji reiterated Access Bank's unwavering support for the Black Stars as they gear up for their 5th FIFA World Cup appearance.

The bank pledged its diverse support to ensure the team's success on the global stage, underscoring the importance of the partnership between Access Bank and the national team.